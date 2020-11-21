Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Sold by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Par Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLEX opened at $16.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average is $11.40. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Flex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.21.

In other news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 4,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $56,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

