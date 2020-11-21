FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) CFO Eric Dey Sells 1,269 Shares of Stock

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) CFO Eric Dey sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.13, for a total transaction of $340,256.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,193.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eric Dey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 10th, Eric Dey sold 47,941 shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total transaction of $13,244,180.66.

NYSE FLT opened at $253.93 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.51 and a 1 year high of $329.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.83.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $585.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.76 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,995,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $961,997,000 after buying an additional 575,561 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.5% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,615,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,736,000 after acquiring an additional 270,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,066,000 after acquiring an additional 26,340 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 71.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,149,000 after acquiring an additional 229,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 490,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,841,000 after acquiring an additional 22,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLT. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.89.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

