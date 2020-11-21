Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company focuses on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics that blocks cancer and inflammatory disease processes. It operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Several other research firms have also commented on FPRX. Roth Capital raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Five Prime Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Guggenheim upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.21.

NASDAQ FPRX opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $675.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.88. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a negative net margin of 554.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 7,393,340 shares of Five Prime Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $149,271,534.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 791,835 shares of company stock worth $3,922,359. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPRX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 604.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 16.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $91,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

