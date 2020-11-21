FirstBlood Hits 24-Hour Volume of $582.00 (1ST)

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. FirstBlood has a market capitalization of $9.37 million and $582.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FirstBlood token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000588 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FirstBlood alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00076739 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.60 or 0.00400582 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00022458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00028341 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $521.95 or 0.02802635 BTC.

About FirstBlood

FirstBlood (CRYPTO:1ST) is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio . FirstBlood’s official website is firstblood.io

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstBlood should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirstBlood using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FirstBlood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirstBlood and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.