First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Raised to $155.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price objective increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $128.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.71.

FRC opened at $129.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.32. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $142.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $1,510,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 8.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,169,000 after buying an additional 19,647 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 159.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,380,000 after acquiring an additional 118,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

