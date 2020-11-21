First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will announce earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.57. First Republic Bank reported earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year earnings of $5.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FRC. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $128.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth $87,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth $481,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 301,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,844,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 32,523.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 158.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 24,672 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $129.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.77 and a 200-day moving average of $113.32. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $70.06 and a 1-year high of $142.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

