First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.53 Per Share

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, November 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the bank on Friday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from First Financial’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.52.

First Financial has increased its dividend by 4.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of THFF opened at $37.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $511.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.26. First Financial has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $46.93.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.29. First Financial had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Equities analysts expect that First Financial will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st.

In related news, Director William Curtis Brighton purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.26 per share, with a total value of $30,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

