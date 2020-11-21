Financial Survey: SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) & TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF)

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) and TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SmartFinancial and TCF Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartFinancial 17.47% 7.40% 0.88% TCF Financial 8.67% 8.38% 0.97%

41.6% of SmartFinancial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of TCF Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of SmartFinancial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of TCF Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SmartFinancial and TCF Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartFinancial $123.77 million 2.16 $26.55 million $1.68 10.45 TCF Financial $2.05 billion 2.51 $295.47 million $4.03 8.38

TCF Financial has higher revenue and earnings than SmartFinancial. TCF Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SmartFinancial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

SmartFinancial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. TCF Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. SmartFinancial pays out 11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TCF Financial pays out 34.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SmartFinancial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and TCF Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for SmartFinancial and TCF Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartFinancial 0 0 2 0 3.00 TCF Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

SmartFinancial presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.56%. TCF Financial has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.30%. Given TCF Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TCF Financial is more favorable than SmartFinancial.

Risk and Volatility

SmartFinancial has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TCF Financial has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TCF Financial beats SmartFinancial on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and consumer real estate loans, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers Internet and mobile banking services. As of March 31, 2020, the company operated through 35 full-service branches located in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida; and 2 loan production offices and 2 service centers. SmartFinancial, Inc. is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides consumer loans; loans secured by personal property, as well as unsecured personal loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; lease and equipment financing products; inventory financing products; and residential, consumer, and small business lending products. In addition, the company offers investment management and custodial, trust, and financial and estate planning services; retirement planning and employee benefit programs; and cash management, international trade finance, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services, as well as sells investment products, such as annuity products and mutual funds. Further, it provides treasury services comprising investment and borrowing portfolios, as well as manages capital, debt, and market risks; check cashing and remittance services; lines of credit, letters of credit, and capital market products; and credit and debit cards. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 520 branches, including 396 traditional branches, 121 supermarket branches, and three campus branches located in Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Colorado, Ohio, Wisconsin, Arizona, and South Dakota; and 1,099 ATMs. TCF Financial Corporation was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

