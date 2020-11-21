Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,609 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $7,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,895,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,591,000 after buying an additional 2,723,467 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter.

IWN opened at $120.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.33. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

