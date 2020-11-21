Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 562 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booking by 1.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. YCG LLC increased its stake in Booking by 0.9% during the third quarter. YCG LLC now owns 16,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,953,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Booking by 15.2% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 17.6% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,992.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,795.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,718.55. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,128.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $81.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.02, a P/E/G ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $45.54 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Booking from $1,700.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,822.69.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

