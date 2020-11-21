Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 4,936 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,936 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $6,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 23,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 16,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Allstate from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.93.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $100.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.73 and a 200 day moving average of $94.58. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

