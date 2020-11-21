Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 4,936 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,936 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $6,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in The Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $100.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.73 and a 200 day moving average of $94.58. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.93.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

