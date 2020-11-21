Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 22,234 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 22,234 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,180,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,776,990,000 after acquiring an additional 253,546 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,121,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $417,692,000 after acquiring an additional 102,467 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,063,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $246,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,456 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,494,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,472 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,334,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $190,391,000 after acquiring an additional 134,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TEL. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

Shares of TEL opened at $110.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.39. The company has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -357.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $114.42.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.30. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total value of $9,815,624.00. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $1,017,612.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,620 shares of company stock valued at $17,079,086. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

