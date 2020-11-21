Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 180,494 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 984,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 180,494 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 377.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.87. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.89.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

