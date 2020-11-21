Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 11,996 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,996 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eversource Energy by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,681,000 after buying an additional 192,386 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 281,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,456,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 143,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy stock opened at $88.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $99.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.85.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $258,030.00. Also, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,025,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,559 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim lowered Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.