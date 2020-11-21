Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,043 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,616,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,195,000 after purchasing an additional 233,964 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,601,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,491,000 after acquiring an additional 529,934 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,996,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,634,000 after acquiring an additional 199,153 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,829,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,876,000 after acquiring an additional 514,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,502,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,299,000 after acquiring an additional 207,818 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $110.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.60. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $104.79 and a twelve month high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

