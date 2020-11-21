Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,012 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $5,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 23.2% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 18.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,018,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,501,000 after buying an additional 162,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $61.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.15. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $46.03 and a one year high of $69.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.88.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $42,639.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,428. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,379 shares of company stock worth $390,343 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

