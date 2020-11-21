Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $7,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Biogen by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 54,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Biogen by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 250,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,007,000 after purchasing an additional 93,491 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 524,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,737,000 after purchasing an additional 140,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $244.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.17 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIIB. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $342.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $339.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.90.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

