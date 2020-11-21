Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 341 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,025 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,085,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,837,643,000 after purchasing an additional 916,632 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,715,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $559,693,000 after purchasing an additional 549,117 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 893,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,572,000 after purchasing an additional 480,331 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,752,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,148,000 after purchasing an additional 412,257 shares during the period. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $347.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.04. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $377.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 18,773 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $6,420,553.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 304,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,212,499.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total value of $1,049,475.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,136.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109 in the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuit from $378.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuit from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.28.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

