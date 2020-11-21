Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,188 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 27.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,802,573 shares of the software company’s stock worth $909,538,000 after buying an additional 826,536 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Autodesk by 114.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,125,316 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $261,928,000 after purchasing an additional 600,473 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in Autodesk by 191.5% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 627,201 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $150,020,000 after purchasing an additional 412,001 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 111.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 478,031 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $111,176,000 after purchasing an additional 252,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Autodesk by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,797,656 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $429,980,000 after purchasing an additional 160,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $254.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a PE ratio of 156.38, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.42. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $276.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.43 and its 200 day moving average is $232.12.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. The business had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.16, for a total value of $52,901.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $546,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,897 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.13.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

