Fifth Third Bancorp Has $7.47 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $7,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 54,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 250,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,007,000 after purchasing an additional 93,491 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 524,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,737,000 after purchasing an additional 140,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

BIIB opened at $244.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $271.79 and a 200-day moving average of $281.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. Biogen’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.61 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $437.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Truist downgraded Biogen to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $310.00 to $443.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Biogen from $342.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.90.

In related news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

