Fifth Third Bancorp Has $7.22 Million Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,364 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SAP were worth $7,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 340.5% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 4.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on SAP from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SAP from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. SAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.77.

SAP stock opened at $117.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.07. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $90.89 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

