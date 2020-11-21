Fifth Third Bancorp Has $6.55 Million Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 80.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,991 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $6,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.04.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average is $25.71.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

