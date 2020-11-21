Fifth Third Bancorp Has $5.06 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,354 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,720,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,841,113,000 after purchasing an additional 103,643 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,440,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,633,566,000 after purchasing an additional 721,636 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 18.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,902,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,465,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,017 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,876,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,594,212,000 after purchasing an additional 420,543 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,286,050 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,769,000 after purchasing an additional 130,574 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $387.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $325.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, 140166 lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.91.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $345.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $335.80 and a 200-day moving average of $318.73. The company has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 83.92, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.24. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

