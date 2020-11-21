Fifth Third Bancorp Has $4.91 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 500.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 144.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BABA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.96.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $270.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $293.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $13.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

