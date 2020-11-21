Fifth Third Bancorp Has $4.71 Million Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 110.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,148 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QRVO. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 915.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter worth $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter worth $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 171.2% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 35.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

QRVO opened at $147.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.08. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $154.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total transaction of $342,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,234.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total transaction of $127,229.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,239.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,434 shares of company stock worth $1,767,448. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

