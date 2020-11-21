Fifth Third Bancorp Has $4.50 Million Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the second quarter worth $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth $33,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 202.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

KSU opened at $188.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $200.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.68 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

In related news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $194,963.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,652.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $576,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,401 shares of company stock worth $1,784,771. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KSU. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.52.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

