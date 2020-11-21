Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $5,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period.

Shares of CATH stock opened at $44.07 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average of $40.25.

