Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 984,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 180,494 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in General Electric by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,649,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,226 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in General Electric by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 985,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 32,423 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in General Electric by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 27,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in General Electric by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.87. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GE. UBS Group upped their target price on General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.89.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

