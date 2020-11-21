Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,695 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.60% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City Holding Co. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. D. B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock opened at $32.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.73. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $21.93 and a one year high of $40.91.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.