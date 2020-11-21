Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 134 Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,843,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 27,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Regents of The University of California bought a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $1,817,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $509,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $391.84 on Friday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $214.22 and a 12-month high of $396.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.00.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

