Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

FDUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Fidus Investment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidus Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Fidus Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Fidus Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.50.

FDUS opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. The stock has a market cap of $319.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 26.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDUS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 312,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 71,607 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the third quarter worth about $735,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 100.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 57,067 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidus Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 150,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares during the period. 26.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

