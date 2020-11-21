Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Short Interest Up 40.9% in October

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,697,200 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the October 15th total of 2,623,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 57.3 days.

Shares of Fibra UNO stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79. Fibra UNO has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.89.

Get Fibra UNO alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank raised Fibra UNO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

Trust FIBRA UNO (ÂFibra UNOÂ) was established as a real estate investment trust (Mexican REIT) on January 12, 2011 by Fibra UNO AdministraciÃ³n, SA de CV, (the ÂTrustorÂ) and Deutsche Bank MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, DivisiÃ³n Fiduciaria y Subsidiarias (ÂDeutsche Bank MÃ©xicoÂ) as Trustee Institution.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Fibra UNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra UNO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.