FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,237 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in FedEx were worth $11,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 27.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,314 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at $125,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 882.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,898 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,380,000 after acquiring an additional 303,520 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 153,110 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 26.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,217 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 13,097 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDX opened at $276.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $293.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. FedEx’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, COO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 4,314 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total transaction of $1,049,855.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,728.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total value of $6,149,322.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,458 shares of company stock worth $28,715,799 in the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $218.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $221.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.46.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

