Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Major Shareholder Bancorporation National Zions Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $672,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,297,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bancorporation National Zions also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 18th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $692,800.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $699,100.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $672,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $685,600.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $691,500.00.

On Friday, November 6th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 17,247 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $1,124,504.40.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 14,854 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $964,470.22.

On Monday, November 2nd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 15,086 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $995,977.72.

On Monday, October 26th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $683,600.00.

On Friday, October 23rd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $693,500.00.

Shares of NYSE AGM opened at $67.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $726.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.26 and a 200-day moving average of $65.24.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.32. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 21.92%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGM. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,905,000 after purchasing an additional 65,627 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 281,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,897,000 after purchasing an additional 25,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 123,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,878,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

