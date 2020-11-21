Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Falcon Minerals has a dividend payout ratio of 260.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Falcon Minerals to earn $0.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.9%.

Shares of Falcon Minerals stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. Falcon Minerals has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $7.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $201.46 million, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 1.89%. Analysts predict that Falcon Minerals will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.97.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

