Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CAO Susan J.S. Taylor Sells 2,070 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.45, for a total transaction of $563,971.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,371.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Susan J.S. Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Facebook alerts:

On Wednesday, November 18th, Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60.

Shares of FB stock opened at $269.70 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.77.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. 140166 increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.