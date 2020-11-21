Extended Stay America, Inc. (STAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 23rd

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd.

Extended Stay America has increased its dividend payment by 23.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Extended Stay America has a payout ratio of 19.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

STAY opened at $12.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.85. Extended Stay America has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $15.06.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.37 million. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $245,600.00. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extended Stay America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of May 4, 2020, the company had a network of 634 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

