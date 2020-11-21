Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 632,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,853 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 1.22% of Exponent worth $45,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 7.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 14.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,987 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Exponent in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

EXPO has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exponent from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Exponent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

In related news, VP Richard Reiss sold 3,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $264,742.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,798 shares in the company, valued at $478,335. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $299,984.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,564.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 154,955 shares of company stock worth $12,833,163 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $82.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.83 and a beta of 0.19. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $58.03 and a one year high of $84.96.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.73 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 49.67%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

