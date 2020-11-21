Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exicure Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing therapeutics for immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases and genetic disorders based on our proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid technology. Exicure Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Separately, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Exicure from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exicure has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.95.

Shares of OTCMKTS XCUR opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21. Exicure has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $3.84.

Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XCUR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Exicure by 232.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 43,554 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exicure by 760.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 127,823 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Exicure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Exicure by 250.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 134,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Exicure during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes AST-008 that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors.

