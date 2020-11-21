Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 178,531 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 386.2% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 705 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 88.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 918 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 202.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of Exelon by 249.4% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,408 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXC opened at $41.87 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.21. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The energy giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Exelon’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

EXC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

