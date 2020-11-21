Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from $30.00 to $35.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Exchange Income from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Exchange Income from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.10.

Exchange Income stock opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $35.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.74.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

