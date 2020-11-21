Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F)’s (EVK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Baader Bank set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €25.81 ($30.36).

Shares of EVK stock opened at €23.94 ($28.16) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries AG has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The business has a 50 day moving average of €22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of €23.17.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

