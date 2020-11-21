Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Trading 5.9% Higher

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.33. Approximately 1,963,083 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 2,442,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on EVFM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Evofem Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Evofem Biosciences from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Evofem Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.94.

The stock has a market capitalization of $189.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier sold 122,500 shares of Evofem Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total transaction of $399,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,674,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Evofem Biosciences by 74.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,953,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,094 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,532,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Evofem Biosciences by 66.7% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prosight Management LP purchased a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

