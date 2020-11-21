EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on EVO Payments from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of EVO Payments from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.11.

Shares of EVOP stock opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.44 and a beta of 1.71. EVO Payments has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.07.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $117.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.50 million. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $141,857.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,634.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James G. Kelly sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $3,871,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 173,337 shares of company stock valued at $4,512,117 over the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVOP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 237.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in EVO Payments by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 484.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 47.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 24.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

