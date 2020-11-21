Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 880,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,712 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $73,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 44.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $88.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.85. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $60.69 and a 52 week high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,375 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $462,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $258,030.00. Insiders sold a total of 19,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,559 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.94.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

