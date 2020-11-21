Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Stake Boosted by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Essent Group by 43.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Essent Group by 142.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Essent Group by 27.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Essent Group in the first quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Essent Group by 83.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ESNT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $44.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $45.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.42. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.48 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 49.62%. Essent Group’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

