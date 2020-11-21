ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 8.57%.

ESE stock opened at $98.25 on Friday. ESCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $62.64 and a 12-month high of $107.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.37.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

