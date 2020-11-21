Eric Gilpin Sells 3,144 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $107,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Eric Gilpin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 20th, Eric Gilpin sold 3,591 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $127,947.33.

On Friday, November 6th, Eric Gilpin sold 90,000 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $2,564,100.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Eric Gilpin sold 10,000 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $271,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $35.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $36.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.15.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Upwork by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Upwork by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Upwork by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Upwork from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

