Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Lifted to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.53.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.85. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $13.81.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.97 million. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 532.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.